Bonus football saw Hartford use the extra time to top De Pere 43-42 at De Pere on October 29 in Wisconsin football action.

Recently on October 15 , Hartford squared up on West Bend West in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Hartford’s kept the advantage through the first overtime period with a 7-6 scoring edge over De Pere.

Hartford moved ahead of De Pere 29-22 as the fourth quarter started.

The Orioles registered a 21-15 advantage at halftime over the Redbirds.

Hartford opened with a 7-6 advantage over De Pere through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.