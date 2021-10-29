Mighty close, mighty fine, Pulaski wore a victory shine after clipping Slinger 10-7 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

No points meant no hope for the Owls as they could not cut into their deficit in the fourth quarter.

Pulaski’s influence showed as it carried a 10-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Pulaski’s offense jumped to a 10-0 lead over Slinger at halftime.

The first quarter gave Pulaski a 7-0 lead over Slinger.

In recent action on October 14, Pulaski faced off against Manitowoc Lincoln and Slinger took on Whitefish Bay on October 15 at Whitefish Bay High School. For a full recap, click here.

