Campbellsport charged Racine Lutheran and collected a 23-8 victory on October 29 in Wisconsin football action.

Campbellsport broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-8 lead over Racine Lutheran.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

