Reedsville took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Burlington Catholic Central 50-7 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Panthers’ offense roared to a 37-7 lead over the Hilltoppers at halftime.

Reedsville opened with a 30-7 advantage over Burlington Catholic Central through the first quarter.

In recent action on October 15, Reedsville faced off against Manitowoc Lutheran and Burlington Catholic Central took on Whitefish Bay Dominican on October 14 at Whitefish Bay Dominican High School. For a full recap, click here.

