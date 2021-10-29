Franklin knocked off Oak Creek 10-7 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 29.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Sabers, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-0 fourth quarter, too.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Oak Creek constructed a bold start that built a 7-2 gap on Franklin heading into the locker room.

The Sabers jumped in front of the Knights 2-0 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on October 15, Franklin faced off against Racine Case and Oak Creek took on Kenosha Tremper on October 15 at Kenosha Tremper High School. Click here for a recap

