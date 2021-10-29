Mukwonago posted a tight 36-35 win over Hartland Arrowhead in Wisconsin high school football on October 29.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Indians and the Warhawks locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The first quarter gave Mukwonago a 7-0 lead over Hartland Arrowhead.

In recent action on October 15, Mukwonago faced off against Waukesha West and Hartland Arrowhead took on Oconomowoc on October 15 at Hartland Arrowhead High School.

