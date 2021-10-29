Muskego controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 31-7 victory over Sussex Hamilton during this Wisconsin football game.

In recent action on October 15, Muskego faced off against Waukesha North and Sussex Hamilton took on Brookfield East on October 15 at Sussex Hamilton High School. Click here for a recap

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless fourth quarter.

The Warriors’ authority showed as they carried a 31-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Muskego’s offense took charge to a 24-7 lead over Sussex Hamilton at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead over the Chargers.

