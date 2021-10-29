It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Union Grove wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 21-14 over Waterford in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

The Broncos blunted the Wolverines’ dreams of a rally by mirroring their final period points total.

The Broncos broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 13-6 lead over the Wolverines.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

In recent action on October 15, Union Grove faced off against Elkhorn Area and Waterford took on Burlington on October 15 at Burlington High School.

