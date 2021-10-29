The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Wales Kettle Moraine didn’t mind, dispatching Lake Geneva Badger 13-7 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 29.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Badgers started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over the Lasers at the end of the first quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Wales Kettle Moraine squared up on Waukesha South in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

