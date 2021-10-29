Mequon Homestead dumped Glendale Nicolet 26-14 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 29.

In recent action on October 15, Mequon Homestead faced off against Glendale Nicolet and Mequon Homestead took on Glendale Nicolet on October 15 at Glendale Nicolet High School. Click here for a recap

The Highlanders made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Knights’ offensive output in the final period 7-7.

The Highlanders broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 19-7 lead over the Knights.

The Knights constructed a bold start that built a 7-6 gap on the Highlanders heading into the locker room.

Mequon Homestead opened with a 6-0 advantage over Glendale Nicolet through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.