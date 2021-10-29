Wauwatosa West wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 14-13 victory over Germantown on October 29 in Wisconsin football action.

Recently on October 15 , Wauwatosa West squared up on New Berlin West in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Trojans’ kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with an 8-6 scoring edge over the Warhawks.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The start wasn’t the problem for Germantown, who began with a 7-6 edge over Wauwatosa West through the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.