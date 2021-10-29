Monroe left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Greendale 42-6 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 29.

Monroe enjoyed a colossal margin over Greendale with a 35-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Cheesemakers’ offense jumped to a 13-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Cheesemakers a 7-0 lead over the Panthers.

