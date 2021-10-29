Jefferson grabbed a 26-7 victory at the expense of New Berlin Eisenhower in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 29.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Jefferson’s offense jumped to a 12-7 lead over New Berlin Eisenhower at halftime.

Jefferson moved in front of New Berlin Eisenhower 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on October 15, Jefferson faced off against East Troy and New Berlin Eisenhower took on Wauwatosa East on October 15 at New Berlin Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.

