Whitefish Bay found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Port Washington 20-14 during this Wisconsin football game.

The Blue Dukes put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Pirates 13-7 in the last stanza.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Whitefish Bay and Port Washington locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Port Washington climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 7-0 lead at halftime.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Whitefish Bay and Port Washington were both scoreless.

In recent action on October 15, Whitefish Bay faced off against Slinger and Port Washington took on Kewaskum on October 15 at Port Washington High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.