Kenosha St. Joseph fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 28-8 win over Waterloo in Wisconsin high school football action on October 29.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Waterloo started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over Kenosha St. Joseph at the end of the first quarter.

