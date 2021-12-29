Milwaukee Marquette University charged Oak Creek and collected a 56-43 victory in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 29.

In recent action on December 17, Milwaukee Marquette University faced off against Germantown and Oak Creek took on Hartland Arrowhead on December 18 at Oak Creek High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Milwaukee Marquette University’s shooting darted to a 56-43 lead over Oak Creek at halftime.

The Hilltoppers opened with a 26-14 advantage over the Knights through the first half.

