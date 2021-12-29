De Pere swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Wauwatosa West 51-30 in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 29.

In recent action on December 17, De Pere faced off against Manitowoc Lincoln and Wauwatosa West took on Greenfield on December 18 at Wauwatosa West High School. For more, click here.

