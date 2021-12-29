A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Mosinee turned out the lights on Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran 75-49 for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on December 29.

The Indians registered a 75-49 advantage at half over the Wolfpack.

The Indians made the first move by forging a 37-18 margin over the Wolfpack after the first half.

Recently on December 22 , Wauwatosa Kingdom Prep Lutheran squared up on Sheboygan Lutheran in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

