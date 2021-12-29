Slinger found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off New Berlin Eisenhower 72-68 at New Berlin Eisenhower High on December 29 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Slinger’s shooting darted to a 72-68 lead over New Berlin Eisenhower at the half.

The Owls opened with a 36-26 advantage over the Lions through the first half.

In recent action on December 21, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Racine William Horlick and Slinger took on West Bend West on December 21 at Slinger High School. For a full recap, click here.

