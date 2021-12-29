Menomonee Falls dumped Greendale Martin Luther 67-51 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 29.

In recent action on December 18, Greendale Martin Luther faced off against Milwaukee St Thomas More and Menomonee Falls took on Brookfield Central on December 14 at Brookfield Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Indians’ shooting pulled ahead to a 67-51 lead over the Spartans at the half.

The first half gave Menomonee Falls a 31-17 lead over Greendale Martin Luther.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.