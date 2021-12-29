Hartland Arrowhead took control early but had to hold on during the second half for a hard-fought 64-51 victory over upstart Brookfield East in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 29.

The Warhawks’ offense darted to a 64-51 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Hartland Arrowhead pulled ahead in front of Brookfield East 35-17 to begin the second half.

In recent action on December 21, Brookfield East faced off against West Allis Nathan Hale and Hartland Arrowhead took on Waukesha North on December 21 at Waukesha North High School. Click here for a recap

