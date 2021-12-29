Union Grove raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 69-19 win over Janesville Parker for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 29.

The Broncos’ shooting roared to a 69-19 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Union Grove made the first move by forging a 43-10 margin over Janesville Parker after the first half.

Recently on December 18 , Union Grove squared up on New Berlin West in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.