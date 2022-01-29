Hartland Lake Country Lutheran swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Milwaukee Hope Christian 71-49 at Milwaukee Hope Christian on January 29 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 15, Milwaukee Hope Christian faced off against Kenosha Tremper and Hartland Lake Country Lutheran took on Grafton on January 22 at Grafton High School. For a full recap, click here.

