Kenosha Christian Life trucked Milwaukee Messmer on the road to a 68-54 victory at Kenosha Christian Life High on January 29 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 24, Kenosha Christian Life faced off against Grayslake Westlake Christian and Milwaukee Messmer took on Shorewood on January 19 at Shorewood High School. For a full recap, click here.

