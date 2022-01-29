Randolph didn’t tinker around with New Berlin West. an 88-58 result offered a strong testament in the win column for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on January 29.

Recently on January 15 , New Berlin West squared up on Milwaukee Ronald Reagan in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Randolph’s shooting roared to an 88-58 lead over New Berlin West at the intermission.

The first half gave Randolph a 45-22 lead over New Berlin West.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.