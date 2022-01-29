A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Salem Westosha Central turned out the lights on Kenosha Tremper 86-44 on January 29 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 22, Salem Westosha Central faced off against Waukesha West and Kenosha Tremper took on Kenosha Bradford on January 25 at Kenosha Bradford High School. For more, click here.

