Yes, Menomonee Falls looked superb in beating Kimberly, but no autographs please after its 103-68 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 29.

The Indians’ offense struck to a 77-56 lead over the Papermakers at the intermission.

The Indians opened with a 46-36 advantage over the Papermakers through the first half.

