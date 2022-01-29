Brookfield handled Kenosha Christian Life 70-24 in an impressive showing in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 22, Brookfield faced off against Watertown Luther and Kenosha Christian Life took on Grayslake Westlake Christian on January 24 at Kenosha Christian Life School. Click here for a recap

