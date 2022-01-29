Greenfield knocked off Elkhorn Area 55-48 on January 29 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

The Hustlin’ Hawks’ offense moved to a 51-48 lead over the Elks at halftime.

Greenfield darted in front of Elkhorn Area 25-20 to begin the second half.

In recent action on January 25, Elkhorn Area faced off against Union Grove and Greenfield took on South Milwaukee on January 14 at Greenfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

