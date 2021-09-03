Photos by Rob Kight

Thursday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Burlington passed in a 15-14 victory at Elkhorn Area’s expense in Wisconsin high school football action on September 2.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Recently on August 20 , Elkhorn Area squared up on New Berlin West in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.