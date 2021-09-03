New Berlin West topped New Berlin Eisenhower 2-1 in a tough tilt in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup on September 2.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.

In recent action on August 27, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Wauwatosa East and New Berlin West took on Brookfield on August 27 at Brookfield Academy High School. For more, click here.

