No need for worry, Glendale Nicolet’s defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Slinger during this Wisconsin boys high school soccer game.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.

Recently on August 24 , Glendale Nicolet squared up on Kohler in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.