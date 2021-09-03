Thursday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Oak Creek passed in a 4-3 victory at Menomonee Falls’ expense in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup on September 2.

Both teams were shutout in the first half.

In recent action on August 26, Menomonee Falls faced off against Brookfield East and Oak Creek took on Somers Shoreland Lutheran on August 27 at Somers Shoreland Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.