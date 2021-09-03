Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Cedarburg stuffed Hartford 2-0 to the tune of a shutout in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup on September 2.

Defense ruled the first half as Cedarburg and Hartford were both scoreless.

In recent action on August 27, Hartford faced off against Kohler and Cedarburg took on Elkhorn Area on August 27 at Cedarburg High School. For more, click here.

