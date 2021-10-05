Do you love beer? How about bacon? If you do, you are in luck. The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting their 2nd Annual Beer and Bacon Walk on November 6. The event will include sampling delicious brews from local breweries paired with bacon-infused bites at 20 downtown locations.

Littleport Brewing Company, Public Craft Brewing Co., City Lights Brewing Company, Lakefront Brewery and Kings & Convicts Brewing Co. are participating in the event.

Each location will also offer bacon-infused appetizers such as maple bacon mini crullers, chicken and bacon street tacos, bacon hash brown fritters, dark chocolate-covered bacon with candied pecans just to name a few, all catered by downtown businesses.

“We are excited to bring this event back for a 2nd year, especially one that pairs local breweries with local restaurants. This is a great way to have fun with friends while supporting our small businesses that need your support now more than ever.” -Kelly Kruse, Executive Director, Downtown Racine Corporation

Tickets

Tickets sold out fast in the first year, so it is encouraged to reserve your space soon.

$30 General tickets: Admission to event, 5oz sample glass and canvas tote.

$40 VIP ticket: Admission to event and 16oz pint glass, one free full-pour, $5 to the Maple Table and a free bacon-infused shot at Marci’s on Main.

Tickets are available at RacineDowntown.com or by calling 262-634-6002 (to avoid the online sur- charge).

Proceeds from the event benefit the Downtown Racine Corporation. For any questions, please email events@racinedowntown.com.