DOWNTOWN RACINE – The second annual Seltzer Beer Stroll is coming to Downtown Racine on June 18 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Hosted by the Downtown Racine Corporation, the Seltzer Beer Stroll has been created to allow patrons to “stroll the sidewalks of beautiful Downtown Racine and sample all the newest seltzer beer flavors from 25 downtown locations.

Seltzer Beer Stroll Offerings

A multitude of brands will be ready for sampling and will include some well-known seltzer brands as well as some lesser-known companies that might just become a new favorite. Event-goers can expect to see:

Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation White Claw

Press

Vizzy

Corona

Coors

High Noon

Truly

Plenty more!

What sort of beverage stroll would be complete without snacks? Participating locations will be ready to serve not only a vast sampling of seltzer beers but also the appetizers and snacks Wisconsinites love so much. How many locations? How about 25? Click here for the 2nd Annual Seltzer Beer Stroll Map.

Tickets are an easy $30 each and are on sale now. What does your ticket get you? Entry to the Seltzer Stroll, which includes more than 25 seltzer samples, apps & snacks at each location, as well as a 4 oz. Sampling glass. Purchase by clicking the button below or call Downtown Racine Corporation at 262-634-6002 to avoid the online surcharge.

Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of the Downtown Racine Corporation has high hopes for this event as it proved a huge success last time. “We are excited to bring this event back, as it was wildly successful in its first year. This is a great way to have fun with friends, while supporting our small business community,” she said.

For additional information or questions regarding this event, please reach out, via email, to the Downtown Racine Corporation at events@racinedowntown.com.

About Downtown Racine Corporation This is a fundraising event for the Downtown Racine Corporation, a non-profit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers, and tourists.

Local businesses and nonprofits are the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.