RACINE – Sunny skies overlooked the Racine HarborMarket on Thursday, July 28. Monument Square was packed to the brim with market goers, while sweet aromas filled the air, on the second market of the season. Local businesses including farmers, bakers, restaurants, and more, displayed and showcased their products for all of Racine to see.
The Racine HarborMarket has felt abundant love during its inaugural season. This market is a collaboration between the Kenosha HarborMarket and Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC). The Kenosha organization has managed the Kenosha HarborMarket for the past 30 years, and with great feedback from the sister market to the south, organizers have chosen to bring the fun to Racine.
The local market’s expansion has provided an opportunity for locals to source their groceries from companies operating close to home. It allows people to dine close to home and connect with community members at an outdoor event that includes free admission.
Racine HarborMarket vendors
Among the vendors at the second Racine HarborMarket were The Corn King, Red Hen Soaps, Lionfish Jewlery Co, Wang Dao Vang, Adoption Acres, and many more.
Food vendors include nominees for Best of the Best contest
Dragon Pit BBQ was also on site serving up rib tips and other barbequed meats. The vendor has received nominations for the Racine County Eye’s Best of the Best BBQ. Market-goers were able to get a taste of the contender’s menu. Did you get a chance to try his BBQ? If so, head to the nomination page to vote for him or other establishments from Racine County.
Local vendor weighs in
Between the first and second events, both vendors and shoppers have expressed that the Racine HarborMarket has been a great addition to the markets in Racine County. Rose Skora, owner of Adoption Acres, is able to sell her variety of farm-raised meats including whole chickens, bacon, pork cuts, eggs, and more at the event.
The owner of the small and sustainable agricultural business shares, “as a vendor at the Kenosha HarborMarket, it’s nice to see the extension to Racine. Even though the event looks different, I appreciate the fact that we’ve expanded beyond Kenosha boundaries, bringing vendors to the local (Racine) area.”
Markets and More
