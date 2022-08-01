RACINE – Sunny skies overlooked the Racine HarborMarket on Thursday, July 28. Monument Square was packed to the brim with market goers, while sweet aromas filled the air, on the second market of the season. Local businesses including farmers, bakers, restaurants, and more, displayed and showcased their products for all of Racine to see.

The Racine HarborMarket has felt abundant love during its inaugural season. This market is a collaboration between the Kenosha HarborMarket and Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC). The Kenosha organization has managed the Kenosha HarborMarket for the past 30 years, and with great feedback from the sister market to the south, organizers have chosen to bring the fun to Racine.