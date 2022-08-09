Three brothers are accused of gun manufacturing in their apartment after they allegedly fired shots at a man who dated the girlfriend of one of the brothers while that man was incarcerated.

Willie Gibson, 70; Raymond Gibson, 64; Calvin Gibson, 52, were charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with a variety of felony charges after a man said someone in the car behind him fired at his vehicle on Aug. 6.

Criminal complaint: firing shots from vehical

According to the criminal complaint, the man reported driving on Washington Avenue and being followed by another vehicle. The driver – Calvin Gibson – stuck his head out of the driver’s window and shouted something before extending his arm as well. Just a second or two later, the man said someone in the car fired shots at him. The man accelerated away from the scene and called the police after turning down another street.

The car had visible damage from being struck by one bullet directly and another that grazed the rear passenger door. Video surveillance from the area confirmed the man’s story, and officers found two, .40 casings at 10th Street and Washington Avenue and a .45 casing near 9th Street and Washington Avenue. The man told police Calvin recently discovered the man dated Calvin’s girlfriend while Calvin was in prison, the complaint reads. Calvin apparently shot at the man earlier this year, but the man didn’t report it and just covered the bullet holes with tape.

Police traced the car to an address in the 200 block of Memorial Drive where the Gibson brothers live together, the complaint continues. Willie had six, spent .45 casings in his pocket as well as a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl. Calvin denied being in the car and said he lent it to an unknown party so they could buy beer.

Gun manufacturing operation discovered

According to the criminal complaint, officers found a gun manufacturing operation inside their apartment. Specifically, eight fully assembled rifles and a shotgun were located along with a variety of tools and parts.

In total, Willie was charged with nine felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon with an out-of-state conviction and one felony count of cocaine possession. If convicted, he faces the rest of his life in prison – up to 105 years – or up to $275,000 in fines.

Raymond was also charged with nine felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon with an out-of-state conviction. If convicted, he also faces the rest of his life in prison – up to 90 years – or up to $225,000 in fines.

Calvin was charged with one felony count each of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm at a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 38-1/2 years in prison or up to $85,000 in fines. Because Calvin is considered a repeat offender, he could have up to 18 additional years tacked onto any sentence he might receive.

Willie was assigned a $10,000 cash bond, Raymond was assigned a $100,000 cash bond, and Calvin was given a $50,000 cash bond. All three were ordered to not have contact with each other. Willie and Raymond will next be in court on Aug. 18 for their preliminary hearings, and Calvin will have his preliminary hearing on Aug. 17.

