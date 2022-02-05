Advertisements

RACINE – The Racine Police Department is actively looking for three children who need to have their welfare checked on, according to an RPD Facebook post.

Dameer Muhammad (6), Khaza Muhammad (3), and Hameenah Muhammad (1) are with their father, Deon Walton, who is also being sought after to check on his welfare.

Dameer Muhammad (6), Khaza Muhammad (3), and Hameenah Muhammad (1) – Photos courtesy of Racine Police Department

Walton was driving a black 2004 Cadillac CTS, Wisconsin plate: AJL1957.

If you see any of these people, please call Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300.

