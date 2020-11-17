There are 3 food drive events taking place in Racine in honor of Thanksgiving .These events aim to help those in need during this season of life. Thanksgiving is a time to share gratitude, embrace where you are in life, and give back to those in need.

You can help serve the community of Racine by participating in a local food drive event. Donating a few canned goods or making a cash donation can really make a difference in a community members life. Here’s how you can help:

1. Queensgiving Event

The Miss Wisconsin Organization is hosting a statewide event called “Queensgiving.” Titleholders across the state are teaming up to serve those in need. Alyssa Bohm, Miss Wisconsin and Sophia Karegeannes, Miss Racine are teaming up to host a drive by food drive.

Queensgiving Food Drive Event flyer

When donating food, these titleholders would like you to remember the “food drive five” such as…

Choose Protein Foods, Fruits, Soups, Whole Grains, and Vegetables Choose lower sodium options Check expiration dates on food that you are donating

Mask are required to be worn by individuals when dropping off donations. These items will benefit the Racine County Food Bank and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

November 21 at Urban Fitness Studio starting at 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

November 22 at the Elmwood Plaza Center starting at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

2. The Main Project

The Main Project Food Drive Flyer

The Main Project is hosting a food drive in partnership with the Racine Police Department. Check out this story the Racine County Eye wrote about this food drive by clicking here. Donations are being collected now until November 21.

Donations should be dropped off at The Main Project & Cafe on State, 1014 State Street. These donations can be dropped off between 7 a.m and 2 p.m. daily.

Online donations: Click here to donate. When submitting an online donation, an option to add a note will display, please enter “thanksgiving” as the note so that the donations are given to this project.



3. Tin Can Roadhouse Thanksgiving Eve Bash

Tin Can Roadhouse Flyer

The Tin Can Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Avenue, is celebrating thanksgiving with their annual Thanksgiving Eve bash on November 25. Save the canned food donations for another event. For this bash, bring your wallets.

This event will benefit the Union Grove Area Food Bank will take place in the form of a 50/50 raffle. The winner will be drawn at 9 p.m. You do not need to be present to win. Stop in for a bite to eat or grab a drink then ask your server or bartender for tickets.

This food bank is as an emergency needs based food bank. They have been servicing families and individuals in the Greater Union Grove Area since 1982. The event starts at 7 p.m. but tickets will be sold all day long.

Please remember to social distance, wear your mask, and frequently sanitize hands to prevent against infection. For more information about the event, click here.

Thanksgiving Safety

This Thanksgiving due to COVID-19 means that extra safety protocols need to be taken. Read about the CDC’s guideline by clicking here. If you are attending any of these events, please practice these measurements.

Read more about Thanksgiving celebrations and events by clicking here. For more information, contact Emma Widmar at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com.

