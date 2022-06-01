Hot air balloon hit by train in Burlington

Three people were injured Wednesday night in Burlington after a hot air balloon was struck by a train.

The Racine County Communications Center confirmed the accident, and FOX 6 News is reporting that two Flight for Life helicopters were dispatched to the scene behind Love, Inc. in the 400 block of Calumet Street.

Racine County Eye will update this story as details become available.

