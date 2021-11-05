Today marks the first full season of men’s basketball since 2019-2020 for UW-Whitewater. The first non-conference game will be away as the team travels to Monmouth College in Illinois.

The UW-Whitewater Tip-Off Tournament will begin in one week on November 12 with a home game against Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.).

Three local students have earned spots on this year’s roster:

Joey Berezowitz of Burlington and Burlington High School, a freshman majoring in physical education

of Burlington and Burlington High School, a freshman majoring in physical education Jameer Barker of Racine and St. Catherine’s High School, a freshman majoring in business

of Racine and St. Catherine’s High School, a freshman majoring in business Elijah Lambert of Racine and St. Catherine’s High School, a sophomore majoring in art

The Warhawks were selected to finish fourth in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2021-22 by the league’s coaches and athletic communications personnel.

Pat Miller begins his 21st season as head coach. He has led UW-Whitewater to six WIAC regular-season championships, four league tournament titles, and nine NCAA Tournament appearances, including national championships in 2012 and 2014.

See the complete men’s basketball schedule on the university’s Sports section of their website.

