After more than a year spent at home with just close family, it’s time for entertainers to dust off their party trays and champagne flutes and get back to work planning beautiful, sophisticated soirees. These get-togethers are just the thing for friends and family who have been apart to catch up on all the happenings they’ve missed.

Or, like many Americans who have had extra time on their hands and a lot of days cooped up at home, maybe you’ve just completed a home renovation and are looking for the best way to decorate your new space. Now is the perfect time to put the finishing touches on the refreshing changes you’ve painstakingly planned.

But where to start? The idea of throwing a party or getting creative with interior decorating is great, but most of us are rusty when it comes to hosting, or we haven’t been able to keep up with the latest trends.

With most things in the home, one of the most important early decisions is about the color scheme. The color palette sets the tone, whether it’s a temporary set of decor for a party or a whole room in the house. Picking out colors means deciding what the atmosphere will be and sets the stage for everything else that comes after, and incorporating those colors can be a tricky balance.

It’s a lot to consider, but you can find the perfect color palette for any occasion with some basic advice.

Choose the Right Tone

Take your time and decide what kind of feelings you’re trying to evoke with your colors. Do you want the mood to be calm and relaxing? To achieve a calming space with color, choose pale shades like sky blue or seafoam green and neutrals like beige or cream. For a pop of color to keep things interesting, include a cheery yellow.

Photo: imaginima via gettyimages.com

Maybe you’re going for a bolder statement that’s meant to invigorate. Burnt orange is making a comeback as a favorite earthtone, especially when paired with dark gray or blue. For a lighter take on the bold trend, the daring can try out brighter colors like marigold or aqua.

Whatever tone you choose, make sure that you pick a primary color that you really love and that complements a variety of other colors, then choose one or two secondary colors, a neutral, and an accent color.

Incorporate Color Thoughtfully

Color is an incredibly useful and important facet of design, but it should be applied with care and attention. In most cases, you should use bright or bold colors in focused ways that draw the eye and provide a point of interest in a space. To add a pop of color, consider including throw pillows, a vase or shallow bowl, or a valance. These touches bring depth and texture and add a lively element without overwhelming. Accent walls can also be a great way to break up a room and add a focal point. If you have a smaller wall or a nook, consider setting it apart from the rest of the walls by coating it in an accent color.

You can also find a piece of art you enjoy that includes your accent color, or, if you have a green thumb, try a brightly colored flowering plant.

Embrace Patterns

For those who prefer neutrals but still want to create an interesting, dynamic space, patterns are the perfect solution. Choose curtains or a throw blanket with a simple but fun pattern in a neutral or secondary color that coordinates with the primary color. This will create the same effect as adding a bright accent piece, but in a more understated way.

On the other hand, bold patterns can add a fun touch to a space. Whether it’s a floral pattern or a modern mosaic, incorporating big, bright, repeating designs shows off personality and works with colors to create a curated atmosphere in any space and for any occasion.

Whatever your preference is, using these get-started tips will help you create the perfect home setting that will make your space brighter and more enjoyable for family and friends!

The Entertainer is presented by [sponsor]. [Insert 1-2 sentences ABOUT sponsor and CTA].

Additional Headlines:

Ready To Party? Here’s How To Enliven Your Space Freshen Up Your Home for Summer With These Color Tips Get Your House Party Ready With These Color Tips Choose Colors With Confidence With These Helpful Hints