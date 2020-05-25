Many people have recently mentioned to me that they are building their own websites for the first time. They are doing so for a number of reasons. For some, it is an interesting project to pass the time at home. For others, it is a strategy for making money from home or keeping their businesses afloat.

The reality is that, in 2020, if you are not online, your access to the work world is severely limited. People can no longer come to you in person, so you need to ensure you can connect on a virtual level.

Whatever the reason you are building a website, there are some basic tools you are going to need. Make sure to take care of the following from the get-go.

1. Web hosting

Every website needs web hosting. Web hosting provides space on a server which connects it to the web. It is the most fundamental piece of the puzzle to get your site online. Nevertheless, many people simply go with the first option that pops up in a Google search. Unfortunately, past experience has shown that popularity of brand awareness does not always correlate with good service.

Choosing web hosting does not need to be difficult, but you should do your research. Find out about the different kinds, like cloud hosting and PHP hosting. Take note of the differing price points, and be sure to pay attention to customer reviews. Customers will tell you if the service has let them down when push comes to shove.

2. A content management system (CMS)

A content management system (CMS) is a comprehensive set of tools that makes it easy to create a beautiful and functioning website. The most well-known example is WordPress, but Wix and SquareSpace, among others, have made a big dent in the market. All options are excellent, and your choice will come down to personal preference.

Every CMS will provide access to a vast number of themes, which will form the backbone of your website. They will also facilitate the addition of images, copy, and contact forms. You will find a number of options for menu types that will help visitors navigate your website. And, if you are going to be selling goods online, your CMS should provide a basic e-commerce plugin.

3. Logo design

Coming up with a catchy domain name and designing a logo are essential parts of web creation. A catchy domain name just needs your imagination and some input from friends. But designing a logo requires more from those of us who are not visual thinkers.

The good news is that there are a number of good logo designers online. If you are using Wix, they will point you to their own designer, which is easy-to-use. You can get great results from playing around with different designs.

Make sure that you design a logo that is in line with what you do. Misleading logos are frustrating for visitors to your website. They should be able to see exactly what it is you do and what your business is called from the design.

If you are among the many people creating websites at the moment, there are few obstacles in your way. Use the above tools and you will be well on your way to a great website.