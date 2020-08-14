If you want to live in an eco-friendly household, you should start at the basic building blocks. Prioritizing recyclable products during your home construction isn’t just great for the environment—it can also provide your home with long-lasting, durable protection in many cases. This guide will showcase three types of recyclable house building materials that will make your house environmentally friendly without compromising durability and other qualities.

Steel

Recycled steel can be an important building block for your home in a few ways. For instance, you can use it to create the structure of your house. Using recycled steel to build your home’s framework will provide your home with a durable, lightweight, waterproof, fire-resistant, and termite-resistant structure.

Another use for steel is roofing material. A steel rooftop—as well as other forms of metal roofing—is 100% recyclable and can last for more than 50 years without worry. It also won’t put extra stress on your home thanks to its lightweight properties. Plus, having a metal roof can help save you money on taxes. As you can see, steel roofing has a wide range of benefits, yet it has little impact on the environment.

Glass

You can take advantage of recycled glass in a variety of ways to support your home without negatively affecting the environment. Instead of using a standard exterior wall, you can use glass blocks, which not only increase energy-efficiency by bringing in natural light, but also look classy and maintain your privacy. You can also use recycled glass to make stylish floor tiles or countertops. This provides your home with a luxurious appearance without compromising your green lifestyle.

Cork

Instead of corks from wine bottles ending up in a trash bin, you can actually benefit from their recyclability. Recycled cork can minimize waste in the environment while providing you with eco-friendly ceiling, wall, and floor tiles. Of the three types of recyclable house building materials on this list, cork is the one with the most unique appearance and texture. This recyclable material also has a few extra benefits that include its hypoallergenic properties and ability to withstand wear and tear through the years.