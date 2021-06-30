Summer is finally here. Between festivals, the lakes, shopping, dining, and the warm temperatures, Racine is a great place to spend time during the summer. Whether you’re passing through or looking for a place to staycation, there are three places in Racine County that you don’t want to miss out on visiting.

1. Snooze on a Sailboat

Stay Aboard Clementine this summer. Clementine is a sailboat docked at the Reefpoint Marina in Racine. While you can’t set sail and take her for a ride on Lake Michigan, you can spend the night in the boat slip for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Dustan and Betsy Balkom, two Racine locals, rent their boat to anyone looking for an escape. Whether you call Racine home or just want to spend a few nights along the coast, this is the boat for you.

They write it has “amenities like a heated pool with two hot tubs, a ships store, laundry facilities, the delicious Reefpoint Brewhouse restaurant, and top-notch shower facilities.”

Follow their Instagram account for more information and photo by clicking here or by searching @stayaboardclementine. Book the sailboat here.

2. Book in Burlington

Book a stay in Burlington for a nice getaway. If you like the feel of staying in a small town but want to be in a modern apartment, then The Mart Apartments, 164 E Washington Street, may be for you. Likewise, The Mart Apartments are in the heart of Burlington, near many restaurants, bars, and activities.

The room rates run from $200 to $300 a night. Unfortunately, this location is not wheelchair accessible and not pet-friendly. However, adults and children are both welcome to stay. The Mart Apartments have air conditioning and heating. So, this space is excellent for all seasons in Wisconsin.

The Mart Apartments modern and a fun place to stay in Racine County. You can book your stay here.

Tuck yourself away, but stay in Racine’s neck of the woods. A local Racine resident has converted their space into what feels like a Northwoods escape. This home is a split-level space with a private entry and access.

There are bedrooms, a bathroom with a shower, a living room, a dining area, and a TV to stream Netflix. 4 guests can stay comfortably. There are additional amenities such as a grill, patio, and gazebo.

Abey, who runs the property, is a super host on Airbnb. Additionally, they have received an overall 5-star rating for their place.

Staying in Racine doesn’t seem like it would be uninterrupted, but this place is. Perfect for a couples retreat, fun with friends, or even a staycation with the family. Book this stay by clicking here.

You don’t have to go far to have fun. There are plenty of activities and events happening in Racine. Read about farmer’s markets nearby here. Being on the shore of Lake Michigan means the lake is just waiting for you to take advantage of it. Explore other water recreational activities by clicking here.

