SOMERS, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin System’s Vax Up! “70 for 70” campaign was scheduled to run through October 31, but came to an early end on October 28 with what was originally billed as a “final push” reception at UW-Parkside. Instead, President Thompson was able to announce the campaign’s success at “Brats & Socks for Shots.”

System President Tommy Thompson recently announced the names of the 70 students throughout the UW System universities that had been randomly selected to receive a $7,000 scholarship, funded by the UW System, through the campaign.

“We took up a challenge to educate and inform students as a part of a vaccination campaign to help keep our universities safe – and it has succeeded,” Thompson said. “What a thrill it is to be able to tell students they have won a $7,000 scholarship. I am so proud of our students, faculty, staff, and administrators who helped make this happen.”

Among the winners are three UW-Parkside students:

Briseyda Ocampo

Gabriana Sandoval

Jen Shaffer Photos courtesy of UW-Parkside

UW System released a whimsical video on social media featuring the mascots and President Thompson celebrating the success of the Vax Up! campaign.

President Thompson has convened the first UW System “Board of Mascots” meeting to announce the results of the “70 for 70” campaign. #VaxUpUW #70for70 #BoardofMascots pic.twitter.com/aCJqdHuf2w — UW System (@UWSystem) November 16, 2021

“I believe in encouraging, rather than mandating, vaccines, and the scholarship incentive was a great motivator,” Thompson said.

Along with President Thompson, chancellors and other university officials are continuing to encourage their students to become vaccinated against COVID-19. Several of the System universities offered their own incentives as well during the campaign, including scholarships, iPads, and gift cards to local merchants.

