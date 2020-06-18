All guests are required to wear a mask. If you do not have one for yourself or the kids, you can purchase one in the gift shop for $1.

Some important information to know about the zoo before attending is that the indoor exhibits are closed, as well as the playground and bubblers. The Zoo’s train and grill will be open, in addition, there will be a kiosk full of drinks for purchase.

Visit the zoo and have a roaring good time with your dad!

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

Franksville Craft Beer Garden

http://hopheadscraftbeer.com/beer-garden

It’s Father’s Day weekend and what dad wouldn’t love to hang out at the beer garden? The Franksville Craft Beer Garden will be open for family fun and beer drinking!

Located at the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Park there are countless lime green tables, and a lime green drink stand where memories are waiting to be made. This event is family friendly. There is a park nearby, plenty of room to relax and, lucky for us, lots of beer.

Franksville’s very own craft beer garden is open everyday this weekend, so if you can’t make it on actual Father’s day, you can still enjoy the fun.

When are they open? Fridays 1-9 PM, Saturdays 11-9 PM and Sundays 11-7 PM

Prost! Toast! Cheers to all the awesome dads in Racine County. Stop by and raise a glass to your old man.

Great Lakes Farmers Market at Milaeger’s

Every Wisconsin dad loves Farmers Markets, right? This Sunday, the whole family can enjoy local products, food, and drinks at the Great Lakes Farmers Market that takes place at Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave.

Now, what’s so special about the market this Father’s Day? Glad you asked because two awesome things are happening that you don’t want to miss out on. Sharp Brothers, a knife sharpening company will be present at the market. Bring dad’s knives and get them sharpened for him by the pros!

Next, Cork n Classics will be playing live music! While you eat, drink, and shop you can enjoy hearing some tunes being played by this band. Cover songs, country music, blues, and anything in between is what you can expect them to play.

It’s going to be a fun weekend to celebrate dad. The greatest gift of all, attending these events with him and supporting the community. Plan on going to an event, tell us which one in the comments below! See you there!