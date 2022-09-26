Are you looking to make a recipe that is easy-peasy and can be done lickety-split? UW-Extension’s Avocado and Corn Salsa recipe can be enjoyed as a healthy snack or to fill you up when it’s dinner time.

The avocado and corn give great flavors. Enjoy by the spoonful, with a whole grain chip, or serve with baked chicken for an easy and nutritious meal.

Jill Frideres, a FoodWIse Nutrition Educator, describes this as a “flexible recipe that uses some fresh ingredients from the garden, store, or pantry along with some canned goods or frozen produce.”

Avocado and Corn Salsa

Other recipes to try from UW-Extension

Make your Avocado and Corn Salsa first and then tackle another recipe. UW-Extension provides the Racine County Eye with a tasty treat to try. Check out these recipes to make:

Local Culture

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a rich culture section with arts & entertainment, food, shopping and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.