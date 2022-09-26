Follow Us

Are you looking to make a recipe that is easy-peasy and can be done lickety-split? UW-Extension’s Avocado and Corn Salsa recipe can be enjoyed as a healthy snack or to fill you up when it’s dinner time.

The avocado and corn give great flavors. Enjoy by the spoonful, with a whole grain chip, or serve with baked chicken for an easy and nutritious meal.

Jill Frideres, a FoodWIse Nutrition Educator, describes this as a “flexible recipe that uses some fresh ingredients from the garden, store, or pantry along with some canned goods or frozen produce.”

Avocado and Corn Salsa

WFR.22.09.26-Avocado-and-Corn-SalsaDownload

Other recipes to try from UW-Extension

Make your Avocado and Corn Salsa first and then tackle another recipe. UW-Extension provides the Racine County Eye with a tasty treat to try. Check out these recipes to make:

Local Culture

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a rich culture section with arts & entertainment, food, shopping and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.