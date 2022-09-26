Are you looking to make a recipe that is easy-peasy and can be done lickety-split? UW-Extension’s Avocado and Corn Salsa recipe can be enjoyed as a healthy snack or to fill you up when it’s dinner time.
The avocado and corn give great flavors. Enjoy by the spoonful, with a whole grain chip, or serve with baked chicken for an easy and nutritious meal.
Jill Frideres, a FoodWIse Nutrition Educator, describes this as a “flexible recipe that uses some fresh ingredients from the garden, store, or pantry along with some canned goods or frozen produce.”
Avocado and Corn Salsa
