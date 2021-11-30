It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Milwaukee Tenor/Veritas Co-Op wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 60-59 over Milwaukee St. Anthony in Wisconsin boys basketball action on November 30.

